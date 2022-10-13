Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says the bust-up between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole has been the “biggest crisis” of his time in charge at the NBA champions.

Speaking after the Warriors’ pre-season game against Portland late Tuesday, Kerr confirmed that Green had received an undisclosed fine following last week’s altercation with Poole.

Dramatic video footage of the incident showed Green punching Poole in the face after tempers flared during a practice.

However Green has escaped a suspension for the incident, with Kerr saying the four-time NBA champion would return to practice on Thursday and play in a pre-season game against Denver on Friday.

More details here...