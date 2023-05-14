Sam Kerr’s second-half goal proved the difference as Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to win a third successive women’s FA Cup final in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley on Sunday.

But it needed a desperate block from Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger in the seventh minute of added-on time to deny United an equaliser in front of a crowd of 77,390 — a world record attendance for a domestic women’s football match.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes’s decision to bring on Pernille Harder just before the hour proved a turning point in a match where United had the better of the early exchanges.

