An Australian side missing injured superstar Sam Kerr made a winning start to their home Women’s World Cup on Thursday with a nervy 1-0 victory over debutants Ireland in front of a pulsating 75,000-strong Sydney crowd.

Stand-in skipper Steph Catley calmly slotted home a penalty in the 52nd minute in the only goal of a full-blooded game that sprung to life in the second half.

It ensured three points in a tough Group B as the Matildas kick-started their mission to sweep past the quarter-finals for the first time.

