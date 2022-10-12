Kersten Graham has just released his third single this year, called Funk Me Up. It was released on World Mental Day Health Awareness, as Kersten wished to spread positivity and provide that good feel factor in a three-minute-long song.

It is a funk track, with a disco backbeat, mixed with bluesy and rock licks. This is also the first track that Kersten co-produced with Matthew James.

“I remember the first demo I cut of Funk Me Up, (named Funk initially) was shortly after Matthew James released the track Wrong Reasons. One day, shortly after having worked with him on the Maltese track, Għaliex Jien?, alongside JPx, he called me up to tell me that since we have achieved a high-level product, I needed to step up my game now,” Kersten says.

“I remember taking the sampled beat and the synth from the first demo and reworked everything around them in a new session, for about three hours, and that’s when Funk Me Up, was born. This is by far the most energetic, groovy, and positive song I’ve written and I’m digging this style of writing,” he continues.

The music video was shot at Theatre Next Door. It features Kayley & Jade from Dope Dance Company, Thomas Cauchi on trumpets with Matthew Gellel as the lighting engineer.