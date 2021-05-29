Kevin Ante Rosero was unveiled as a new Volos player on Saturday as the Colombian striker starts a new chapter in his football career in the Greek Super League.

The Times of Malta this week had reported that Ante Rosero was set to join NFC Volos and the Colombian forward sealed his move when he completed his medical and signed his contract with the Greek side.

On Saturday, Ante Rosero wrote an emotional farewell message to the Santa Lucia FC fans and thanked them for all the love and support they showed towards him during his three-year spell at the Premier League club.

