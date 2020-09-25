Kevin Attard has been named president of Utopia International, effective from September 1.

Utopia Global, Inc is a global SAP partner, and leading software and services company for end-to-end data quality, data migration and data governance solutions.

Attard will be responsible for sales, business development and marketing for all international market units at Utopia, outside of the Americas.

Throughout his career, Attard has held global executive leadership positions, including roles in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Most recently, he was regional vice president, Strategic Customer Programme, at SAP North America, providing executive leadership managing SAP’s largest corporate relationships.

Before joining SAP, Attard attained increasing levels of responsibility at Oracle, where he notably served as managing director, among other senior roles within the European, Middle East, and African markets.

“One of Utopia’s guiding principles is a focus on acquiring, retaining and celebrating top talent to assist our customers in their journeys to become agile, digital enterprises. Kevin’s accomplished career at top-notch technology firms makes him an excellent fit to help deliver business value for our customers across geographies and industries,” Utopia chief customer officer Doug Gattuso said.

Attard said: “I am super delighted to be joining Utopia in this strategic role at a time when we are witnessing enormous growth in data creation, with a further tenfold increase expected by 2025.

“The need to have the right data, at the right time, on the right device is now a must for any business that wishes to be the disruptor, rather than being the disrupted. Hence my excitement at partnering with Utopia’s growing customer base to develop and deliver the right roadmaps for their data journeys.”

Attard holds a doctorate degree in business administration from UK's Newcastle Business School & France’s Grenoble Ecole de Management and an MBA from Grenoble Ecole de Management, where his research was focused on the innovation of enterprise solutions.