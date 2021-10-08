Kevin Azzopardi has announced that he has submitted his nomination to contest the election for the post of general secretary at the Maltese Olympic Committee.

Azzopardi is a former football referee but during the last years, he has been working in Maltese sport in the role of Education Officer (Physical Education) within the Ministry of Education. As of this year, he is also forming part of the National Sport School set up as he is assisting in sport performance analysis.

Azzopardi confirmed his intention to contest the election in a post on his facebook page.

“During the past weeks I have been encouraged by several national sport associations to submit my nomination for the post of Secretary General of the Maltese Olympic Committee,” Azzopardi wrote.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta