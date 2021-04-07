Kevin De Bruyne has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Manchester City until 2025, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The Belgium international, whose existing deal was due to expire in 2023, is 30 in June and now looks set to see out most of the remainder of his career at the Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne has had a glittering spell since joining the club from Wolfsburg in 2015, winning seven major trophies, which could rise to 11 by the end of the season if City are successful in their hunt for the quadruple.

