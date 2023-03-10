Kevin Durant faces at least three weeks on the sidelines after suffering a sprained ankle, the Phoenix Suns said on Thursday.

Durant, who joined Phoenix in a blockbuster trade from Brooklyn last month, fell heavily during the warm-up on Wednesday for what was supposed to be his home debut against Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 34-year-old subsequently withdrew from the game with “left ankle soreness.”

The Suns said on Thursday that Durant had sprained his left ankle and faced another injury layoff.

“Further evaluation has confirmed that Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has sustained a left ankle sprain,” the team announced.

