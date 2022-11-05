Australian manager Kevin Muscat said it felt “a little bit surreal” after leading Yokohama F Marinos to the J-League title in Japan on Saturday after a nervy end to the season.
Marinos lifted the trophy after a 3-1 win away to Vissel Kobe on the final day, clinching the title two points ahead of defending champions Kawasaki Frontale, who beat FC Tokyo 3-2.
Muscat follows in the footsteps of current Celtic manager and Australian compatriot Ange Postecoglou, who led Marinos to the title in 2019.
