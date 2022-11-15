Stand-up comedian Kevin Naudi is back with a new comedy special.

"What started out as a dream is now a reality," Naudi said of his fifth special, which will be held at Manoel Theatre in Valletta.

Despite "cancel culture" becoming very much a thing in this day and age, Naudi says he cannot keep his mouth shut and has decided to say more than ever has before. From Trump to Putin and understanding Jeff Dahmer's point of view and to why the world would be a better place if only people… And a Naudi stand-up wouldn't be the same without a dig at family life.

The show runs on December 2 and 3 at Manoel Theatre. Tickets are for sale here.