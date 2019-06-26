Sliema councillor Pierre Portelli, who was a prominent member of Adrian Delia’s 2017 leadership campaign team, has resigned as head of the party’s local councils’ branch, saying he wanted to devote more time to his family.

In a Facebook post uploaded soon after his resignation from president of the Nationalist Party's College of Councillors was announced on Malta Today, Mr Portelli said he had taken this step as he felt it was high time to concentrate “on more important things” in his life.

Mr Portelli reportedly tendered his resignation in an email to Dr Delia and general secretary Clyde Puli in which he stressed that his decision had no political connotations but was only motivated by personal reasons.

The departure came just three months after he was re-elected on the Sliema council, a position which he has retained.

Last June, in the aftermath of the party’s drubbing in the councils’ and European elections, Mr Portelli had published a set of proposals to restructure the party, including banning MPs from being party officials or employees.

He had also called for the setting up of a disciplinary board to monitor, among other things, comments on social media and drafted a policy on the matter.

The Sliema councillor had also suggested rebranding the party, and the immediate appointment of a campaign manager who would take charge of a dedicated team in preparation for the next general election.

However, Mr Portelli had expressed his disappointment that he had put forward most of these ideas long before, but it seemed “some knew it all and would not listen”. This is why I decided to go public about these proposals, Mr Portelli had said.

His departure followed that of his namesake and former PN leader aide, who resigned as PN’s media chief last June at the height of the internal turmoil which eventually led to last month’s vote of confidence which Dr Delia won by a two-thirds majority.