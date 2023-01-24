A crucial week of Assikura Women’s League football is coming up as four of the top five-placed teams in the championship will rub shoulders in a couple of key encounters.

Meanwhile, leaders Birkirkara will be looking to extend their unbeaten run when they take on Mtarfa.

Swieqi United currently sit second as they trail the Stripes by three points having both played nine games so far.

More details on SportsDesk.