Birkirkara and Raiders Lija recorded two important victories in this week’s Matchday 4 from the Assikura Women’s League.

The Stripes, who are the reigning champions, saw off old foes Hibernians with two late goals scored by Ann-Marie Said and captain Stephania Farrugia.

For both defenders, this was their first goal of the season as Birkirkara have seven points after three games played.

Click here for full story.