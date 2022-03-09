With one round of games to go in the regular season of the MAPFRE MSV Life Women League, the playoff race is further wide open after the latest wins by Caffe Moak Luxol and Starlites Naxxar.

Leaders Hibs have a small buffer to rely on but a play-off spot is still not mathematically certain for them although they know that should they falter in all the three round-six games and Depiro, now three games behind, would win all their games and tie with Hibs in the standings, the Paolites would still progress having an advantage in the direct encounters.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta