KFC Malta recently held its annual Brand Chef competition as part of Founder’s Week, celebrated globally between October 7 and 13.

This week celebrates Colonel Sanders, who created the Finger Lickin’ good recipe more than 75 years ago with a list of 11 secret herbs and spices scratched out on the back of his kitchen door.

Prior to the event, which took place on October 10 at the Mosta outlet, restaurant managers chose their best chef to represent their outlet. On the day, a candidate from each outlet for Gżira, Malta International Airport and Mosta represented their respective restaurants in the competition. The chefs breaded, cooked and presented their best quality chicken to the judges.

Each batch of fried chicken was tasted, and the judges gave their feedback on the crispiness, tenderness, seasoning and the overall appearance of the chicken pieces presented to them.

Gżira chef Lee Galea was announced KFC’s Brand Chef for 2019.

Food Chain Limited, a member of the Farsons Group, is operating franchisee for KFC Malta.