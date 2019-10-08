KFC’s latest creation, the Doritos Grander, is a surprisingly crunchy combination, and comes after months of preparation.

Available for a limited time only, the Doritos Grander sandwich brings together multiple flavours, including a chicken thigh fillet breaded by in-house cooks together with mayonnaise, lettuce, red onions, pickles, cheese and finally topped with Tangy Cheese Doritos.

“KFC is a much-loved brand in Malta and one that allows us to be very creative when considering particular promotions. The Doritos Grander has been in the pipeline for quite a while and we are now very excited to have finally launched this great sandwich bringing together the amazing taste of our Grander together with that special Doritos crunchiness,” said Kurt Micallef, Food Chain business manager.

The Doritos Grander is available at all KFC outlets in Mosta, GŻira and MIA for a limited time only or can be ordered online on www.kfc.com.mt.

Food Chain Limited, member of the Farsons Group, is operating franchisee for KFC Malta.