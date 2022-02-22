Novak Djokovic’s second round opponent in Dubai will be world No. 26 Karen Khachanov, who said on Tuesday he respected the Serb’s unwavering position against taking the Covid-19 vaccination.

Khachanov came through a two-hour 46-minute duel with Australian Alex de Minaur, 6-3, 6-7 (1/7), 7-5, to book a last-16 meeting with the top-seeded Djokovic.

As an unvaccinated individual, Djokovic will struggle to travel to many countries this season and has already said he currently isn’t allowed to enter the United States, where two Masters 1000 tournaments are being held next month in Indian Wells and Miami.

On Monday, Andy Murray said he did not agree with Djokovic’s stance against vaccination but believed “it would be better for tennis if he was playing all of the major events”.

