The fiancée of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Friday criticised the takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi-led consortium, accusing the English Premier League football club of only thinking of money.

Hatice Cengiz, who was set to marry Khashoggi when he was killed in 2018 inside Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, said the £300 million ($408 million) takeover deal was “heartbreaking” for her and she was “very disappointed”.

“It seems like they (Newcastle fans) don’t care about what happened to Jamal, they just care about the financial future,” Cengiz told BBC radio.

“I want to remind them that there is something more important than money, that there is something more important than the financial situation of this club.

