Former Premier League forward Wahbi Khazri scored twice as Tunisia recovered from a controversial loss to Mali by hammering Mauritania 4-0 in Limbe on Sunday in the Africa Cup of Nations.
The matchday 2 result threw Group F wide open with Gambia and Mali on four points, after a 1-1 draw between them earlier, and Tunisia on three with one matchday to come.
Tunisia face Gambia and Mali meet Mauritania on Thursday with the top two finishers booking second-round places and the third-placed team possibly going through as well as one of the best four in that position.
