German midfielder Sami Khedira has joined Hertha Berlin from Italian champions Juventus, the Bundesliga club announced Monday.

"Hertha put in a lot of effort to sign me, for which I am very grateful," said Khedira, 33, in a statement on the club website.

"I can barely wait to be on the pitch in a blue-and-white shirt for the first time," he added.

Returning to the Bundesliga for the first time since he left boyhood club Stuttgart for Real Madrid in 2010, the veteran midfielder could make his Hertha debut against champions Bayern Munich this Friday.

