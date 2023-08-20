Matches between Neptunes and Sliema are destined to go to the wire no matter what.

The Blues, enjoying a six-goal lead at the halfway mark, looked set for victory but incredibly lost that advantage for the match to be decided by a last-gasp five-metre throw from Dmitrii Kholod.

Meanwhile, San Ġiljan overcame a stubborn Valletta side to set up a final against Sliema. It was another pulsating clash, another close contest albeit not resolved in extremes.

The match went in favour of the team that had more quality, and a longer bench, and thus made wider use of their players.

ut one cannot deny that Valletta’s fighting qualities are second to none and these traits emerge mostly when they come up against San Ġiljan.

Given the last outing between Neptunes and Sliema, no one would have blamed supporters for putting their money on a win for Sliema.

Yet, the way it developed must have surely left a bad taste in both coaches’ mouths.

