Matches between Neptunes and Sliema are destined to go to the wire no matter what.

The Blues, enjoying a six-goal lead at the halfway mark, looked set for victory but incredibly lost that advantage for the match to be decided by a last-gasp five-metre throw from Dmitrii Kholod.

Meanwhile, San Ġiljan overcame a stubborn Valletta side to set up a final against Sliema. It was another pulsating clash, another close contest albeit not resolved in extremes. The match went in favour of the team that had more quality, a longer bench, and thus made wider use of their players. But one cannot deny that Valletta’s fighting qualities are second to none and these traits emerge mostly when they come up against San Ġiljan.

