According to new data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, Kia has achieved its highest ever market share in Europe of 3.9 per cent during the first half of 2021.

The passenger car market across the EU, EFTA and UK markets grew 27.1 per cent overall compared to the first six months of 2020 when the pandemic closed showrooms across the globe. Kia’s growth over the same period was an incredible 40.8 per cent, with sales of 251,236 year-to-date compared to 178,393 during the same period last year. These sales figures and percentage growth put the brand on an equal or higher footing than many equivalent mainstream brands.

Jason Jeong, Kia Europe president, commented, “As the automotive sector begins to recover from the pandemic, we welcome customers back our showrooms. Since the company's brand relaunch at the beginning of the year, we have seen strong growth in our passenger car market and have now achieved our highest ever market share in Europe. This is a testament to the strength of the new Kia brand and our inspirational range of electrified and low-emissions vehicles.

“As we look toward the second half of the year, we are confident that the introduction of the EV6 and all-new Sportage will attract new customers to the Kia family and further boost our market share across Europe,” Jeong added.

For more motoring news visit timesmotors.com