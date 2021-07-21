Kia has revealed an array of upgrades for its popular Ceed hatchback, including updated styling, improved interiors and new powertrains.

The updates, which also apply to the Sportswagon estate and ProCeed shooting brake variants, are designed to breathe new life into the line-up.

The front end has been given a completely new look and incorporates Kia’s new logo onto the nose. Each trim level has also been given slight changes to make them more distinct from each other.

