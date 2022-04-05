Kia has confirmed that the electric EV9 SUV will go on sale in Europe in 2023.

The model currently only exists as the Concept EV9, which was revealed last year, but should give a good idea of what the SUV will look like.

It’s about the same size as Kia’s US-only Telluride SUV and was initially pitched as an electric alternative to that car, but with the rise of large SUV sales showing no signs of slowing, the EV9 will now be sold in Europe too.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com