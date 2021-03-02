Kia has displayed two defence vehicle concepts as it looks to expand its military offerings.

The South Korean firm, best known for building affordable, mainstream cars, has been supplying light tactical vehicles to its home nation’s army since 2016.

However, its new four-seater Light Tactical Cargo Truck concept has gone on display at the 2021 International Defence Exhibition and Conference in the United Arab Emirates.

The display model has a cargo container for troop transport and a diverse array of weaponry. Kia is hoping that the imposing new look, along with improved usability, will make it more appealing to armies.

Alongside the truck is a Bare Chassis, which the firm hopes will display the model’s adaptability for use as the base for a variety of different armoured vehicles.

Ik-tae Kim, vice president for Kia’s Special Vehicle Division, said: “Our participation at IDEX 2021 is an opportunity to promote Kia’s latest developments in the design of future defence vehicles. Both concepts on display have been developed to be highly flexible and durable, with the capability to be used in some of the world’s harshest environments.”

The Light Tactical Cargo Truck will be available with standard- and long-wheelbase versions, with armoured and unarmoured bodies available, making it useful for everything from troop transport to tactical reconnaissance.

The unarmoured long-wheelbase version has a structure that can incorporate different use cases, such as a cargo box, mobile workshop or communications centre.

The engine is a 225bhp diesel unit that sends power to all four wheels. It has an independent suspension system, air conditioning, limited-slip differential, run-flat tyres and an electro-magnetic interference system.