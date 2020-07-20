Kia has expanded the line-up of the e-Niro to offer more choice. The electric SUV was previously only offered in a single high-specification trim level, but new ‘2’, ‘3’ and ‘4+’ trims provide more choice and affordability options.

The key news is the ‘2’ trim, which comes with a smaller 39kWh battery pack and reduces the cost of entry to the range. Official figures give the battery a 180-mile range. It’s paired to a 134bhp motor that makes 395Nm of torque, with a 0-60mph (0-97km/h) time 9.5 seconds.

(Kia)

As for equipment levels on the ‘2’, it comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, eight-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, powered driver’s seat, cloth and leather upholstery, gloss black trim and air conditioning.

Both the ‘3’ and ‘4+’ trims get the 64kWh battery with an electric motor that makes 201bhp and 395Nm of torque. It can go from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in 7.5 seconds and has a range of 282 miles (454 kilometres) between charges.

Additional equipment on the ‘3’ includes full leather upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless phone charger, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with satellite navigation.

Meanwhile, the top-spec ‘4+’ gets a sunroof, LED headlights, heated rear seats, ventilated front seats, and an upgraded JBL sound system.