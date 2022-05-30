Four vehicles have been given top marks in the latest round of crash testing by Euro NCAP.

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Volkswagen Multivan, as well as two electric vehicles in the Kia EV6 and Volvo C40 Recharge each took home five stars.

All models performed exceptionally well in crash tests, scoring 90 per cent or more for adult occupant safety. The Kia EV6 was rated 86 per cent for child occupant safety, with the other three getting 89 per cent.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com