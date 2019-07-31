Kia Motors Corporation has appointed Karim Habib as senior vice president and head of Kia Design Centre. Habib will oversee Kia’s exterior, interior, colour, and material teams, and help determine the future design strategy and direction of the Kia brand.

Renowned for his exceptional ability to reflect brand identity in his designs, Habib brings more than 20 years’ experience leading major design projects at premium brands. His most recent role was as executive design director at Infiniti Motor Company, overseeing the design of the brand’s latest concept vehicles. He previously worked with both BMW group and Daimler group.

Habib’s appointment will enable Kia Motors to enhance the design competitiveness of its brand and products. He will take up his new post at the start of October and will be based at Kia’s global design headquarters in Korea.

“Kia is a growing, ambitious brand on a determined path toward electrification and mobility innovation,” said Habib. “I am thrilled to be a part of this transformation to strengthen the Kia brand further into the future of the automotive industry, which promises to be full of challenges and opportunities.”

The Kia Design Centre is the birthplace of Kia’s global models, responsible for overseeing all aspects of vehicle design – from conceptualisation and modelling to styling and development of colour and materials.

