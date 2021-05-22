Motors Inc, exclusive distributors of the Kia brand, has presented an amount of UEFA Europa League Official Match Balls to local football nurseries.

Being one of the main sponsors of the UEFA Europa League, KIA Motors has made the donation of these official match balls possible.

Both Kia and Motors Inc. embrace their commitment and dedication towards the sporting spirit of football and indeed sports in general. The UEFA Europa League is famously known for showcasing Europe’s most exciting talents.

