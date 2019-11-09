Kia Motors sold 120,846 units in Europe during the third quarter of 2019, resulting in record year-to-date sales for the brand, according to the latest data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).

Kia’s European sales volumes grew 0.9 per cent year-on-year to 389,151 units to the end of September, while Kia’s market share also grew from 3.1 per cent to 3.2 per cent over the same period.

Emilio Herrera, chief operating officer for Kia Motors Europe, said: “Our approach to launching carefully-considered new vehicles and advanced electrified powertrains is producing results. The new Ceed range is proving particularly successful, especially following the launch of the new Kia XCeed and ProCeed earlier this year.

At the same time, our growing line-up of electric and hybrid vehicles is contributing to further sales growth for the brand in Europe, as more drivers take notice of the low running costs and high value of these vehicles.”

On-sale as a five-door hatchback and Ceed Sportswagon since the second half of 2018, the third-generation Ceed model range expanded recently with the launch of the new Kia XCeed urban crossover and ProCeed five-door shooting brake. Ceed model family sales have risen 38.7 per cent year-on-year, with 81,912 units sold so far in 2019. During September, the first full month of sales for the new Kia XCeed, Kia fulfilled more than 2,400 orders, while sales of the ProCeed have grown almost ten-fold, from 1,570 units of the second-generation model in 2018 to 15,031 units of the new ProCeed shooting brake in 2019.

With four different Ceed body styles now available throughout Europe, the brand has recently announced plans to launch new Plug-in Hybrid variants of the Kia XCeed and Ceed Sportswagon. These will join Kia’s burgeoning line-up of hybrid and electric vehicles early in 2020.

Kia’s range of electrified models saw rising demand through the first nine months of 2019. Sales of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles grew from 42,676 units to 51,880 units (+21.6 per cent), including the outgoing Soul EV and new e-Soul, as well as the Optima Plug-in Hybrid (sedan and Sportswagon models) and Niro line-up.

Sales of the Niro grew 31.7 per cent to 44,949 units, boosted by the launch of the upgraded Niro Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid and the introduction of the new fully-electric e-Niro earlier in 2019. Kia plans to introduce electrified powertrains to other existing and future models in its vehicle line-up in the months ahead.

The third quarter saw growing popularity among Kia’s best-selling crossover line-up. Combined sales of the Stonic (51,143 units), Sportage (93,394), Niro (44,949) and Soul (3,776, including outgoing Soul models) – as well as the new Kia XCeed, which went on sale in September (2,473 units) – grew by 3.0 per cent to 195,735 units.

Kia also saw further growth in sales of its popular compact model, the Picanto, the brand’s third best-seller behind the Ceed and Sportage. Following the launch of new GT-Line and X-Line variants in 2018, year-to-date sales of the Picanto have increased 3.5 per cent to 59,278 units.