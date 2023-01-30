When we look back on the history of EVs in the future, it will be Kia’s e-Niro that will be seen as a turning point as one of the first affordable electric cars to offer a credible range of more than 250 miles. It has sold impressively well as a result.

But the pace of progress in the electric car world is fast, which is why Kia is now back with a new, overhauled second-generation version of this crossover. But is it set to help the Niro’s success further?

The big changes on this new Niro EV – note it’s no longer called the e-Niro – affect the way it looks and the interior. While the last model was rather bland to look at, this new model is a big improvement. But more on that later.

