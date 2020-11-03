Kia has added to the appeal of its Stonic compact SUV with a new GT-Line specification.

However, alongside the introduction of a new trim level, Kia has also added a new mild-hybrid engine to the Stonic. It combines a 1.0-litre petrol engine with a 48-volt system, driving through a manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The addition of the mild-hybrid system allows the engine to switch off under certain conditions to help reduce fuel usage, while it’s also capable of harvesting the energy usually lost when slowing down and braking.

GT-Line cars gain a variety of extra styling touches.

This ‘sailing’ function operates at speeds of up to 77mph (125km/h), with the engine being reactivated when the driver uses the accelerator, brake or clutch pedals.

The new GT-Line specification brings a high level of standard equipment to the Stonic. Adding LED headlights and daytime running lights as well as redesigned front and rear bumpers with integrated front skid plate and fog lamps. A rear spoiler adds a sporty edge, while 17-inch alloy wheels complete the look.

Inside, there’s a newly designed steering wheel with GT-Line badging, while the black cloth and faux leather seats get the same logos embossed upon them. In the centre of the cabin sits an eight-inch infotainment screen, bolstered by a 4.2-inch colour display placed in the middle of the main instrument cluster ahead of the driver. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are fitted as standard, as well.

A reshaped steering wheel features in the cabin.

All cars get rear privacy glass too, as well as folding door mirrors and automatic air conditioning.

The GT-Line Stonic also benefits from forward collision avoidance assist technology, alon with pedestrian and cyclist detection. Lane keeping assist, driver attention warning and high beam assist are also included. Higher-spec GT-Line S cars also receive blind spot collision warning and intelligent speed limit assist.

The Stonic receives a contrast rear spoiler.