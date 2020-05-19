Kia has updated its popular Sportage range, bolstering the SUV’s appeal with more technology and equipment. 

The largest change to be announced is the introduction of an all-new specification – ‘3’. Joining ‘2’, GT-Line and GT-Line S trim lines, this latest variant builds on the specification of ‘2’ but adds a panoramic sunroof, black leather upholstery and power-adjustable driver and passenger seats, among other features.

A heated steering wheel makes the cabin a more comfortable place to be, while the exterior of the car benefits from black wheel arch body mouldings, side sills with chrome inserts and chrome-painted front and rear skid plates. LED headlights and rear lights are also included.

The interior of the Sportage boasts plenty of standard equipment.

The Sportage’s engine line-up remains unchanged, with three powertrains available to order. It kicks off with 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with 130bhp, followed by a turbocharged variant of the same capacity with 174bhp.

There’s also a 1.6-litre diesel with mild-hybrid technology. Available with the choice of either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, this version pushes out 134bhp and returns economy figures of up to 52.3mpg and CO2 emissions of 141g/km.

