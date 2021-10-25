This electric car race is heating up, isn’t it? A few years ago things were pretty limited in terms of EV selection, while these days there are more offerings coming to the market than ever before – and here’s another one, Kia’s EV6.

Utilising the same basic platform as the one you’ll find under the Hyundai Ioniq 5 but swathed in a strikingly different body, the EV6 looks to extend Kia’s already wide range of electrified cars and push things in a slightly sportier direction. We’ve been finding out what it’s like.

The EV6 arrives as Kia’s first electric car to sit on a dedicated EV platform. That means it’s been designed around battery power from the off, rather than adapted from an existing model and converted to run on electricity. As a result, it can deliver more in terms of space and practicality, while its powertrain should – in theory – be as refined as it can be.

