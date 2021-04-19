Super League clubs Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City should be kicked out of this season’s Champions League, UEFA executive committee member and head of the Danish Football Association Jesper Moller told Danish broadcaster DR on Monday.

Moller said the decision would be made at an extraordinary meeting of the UEFA executive committee on Friday.

“The clubs are going out, and I expect that to happen on Friday. Then we have to see how to finish the Champions League,” Moller said.

