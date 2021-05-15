A middle-aged man riding an e-kickscooter in the early hours of Saturday morning was grievously injured in a collision on Tal-Barrani road in Żejtun, the police said.

The 50-year-old Żabbar man was riding the scooter at 5.45am when he was involved in a crash with a Peugeot 3008 SUV driven by a 51-year-old Żejtun woman.

A medical team was called to the site and the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Doctors have certified his injuries as being grievous in nature and a police investigation into the collision is under way.