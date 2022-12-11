The results of an international competition organised by the Faculty of Economics in Osijek, Croatia, and which hosted a team from Malta, were published few days ago.

Among 165 teams from several countries, team Kid Genius Malta won the first prize in their category.

This is the first time that Malta has participated in a competition of this sort.

The students from the school of mental arithmetic and mental maths ‒ Beppe Portanier, 11, Jean Parnis, 10, and Sean Calleja Micallef, 7 ‒ guided by their mentor Milica Radusin, impressed the judges of the 4th Millennial Competition in Creative Industry, by bringing mythology to life.

The team had the task to come up with a creative solution related to Malta’s inherited tradition, symbolism and customs, while being as creative as possible.

Their hard work and the time and effort they invested in this project paid off, and they brought the trophy back home.