Manchester City assistant coach Brian Kidd left the club on Friday after 12 years as part of the Premier League champions’ backroom staff.

Kidd was a part of City winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and six League Cup titles in his time at the Etihad Stadium.

The 72-year-old played for both Manchester United and Manchester City before starting his coaching career with a spell as youth team boss at Old Trafford.

He helped United’s famous ‘Class of 92’ — featuring David Beckham, Paul Scholes and the Neville brothers — develop into first-team stars before becoming assistant to Alex Ferguson in 1991.

