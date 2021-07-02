Manchester City assistant coach Brian Kidd left the club on Friday after 12 years as part of the Premier League champions’ backroom staff.
Kidd was a part of City winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and six League Cup titles in his time at the Etihad Stadium.
The 72-year-old played for both Manchester United and Manchester City before starting his coaching career with a spell as youth team boss at Old Trafford.
He helped United’s famous ‘Class of 92’ — featuring David Beckham, Paul Scholes and the Neville brothers — develop into first-team stars before becoming assistant to Alex Ferguson in 1991.
