Non-league Kidderminster will host Premier League high-flyers West Ham in the fourth round of the FA Cup while Chelsea will play third-tier Plymouth after the draw was made on Sunday.

Kidderminster, who play in the sixth tier of English football, shocked Championship side Reading 2-1 in the third round of the competition on Saturday.

League One team Plymouth, who beat Birmingham, will travel to face European champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while non-league Boreham Wood will visit Bournemouth, who are currently top of the second-tier Championship.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.