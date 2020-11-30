Three people are under arrest after police found a kidnapped woman inside a Buġibba apartment.

The woman, a 50-year-old Lebanese who lives in Msida, had been snatched away on Saturday evening. Kidnappers had made contact with her son to demand a ransom for her to be released.

Police said the woman’s son had filed a police report about the kidnapping at 7pm on Saturday.

At 10.30pm that night, police arrested two men aged 36 and 43, both Libyan nationals, in Sliema.

Within 30 minutes of their arrest, the kidnapped woman was traced to an apartment on Triq Barnaba, Buġibba, where she was being kept by a 22-year-old Maltese woman, who was also arrested.

The victim was taken to a health centre for a medical checkup and is under the care of the police force’s victim support unit. She was found unhurt, police said.

All three suspects are to be charged with kidnapping and other crimes in court on Monday afternoon.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is leading an inquiry into the incident.