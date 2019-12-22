Young children who watch less than two hours of TV a day have better cognitive development

Children today are spending more time sitting down, in front of computer or TV screens, tablets or hand-held games. The electronic age has fuelled more time spent seated undertaking sedentary activity. This is detrimental to children’s physical, emotional and mental health. As Christmas holidays are near, we need to provide opportunities for children to play outside and have fun.

Various factors, including a person’s age, influence sedentary activity. The trend is that sitting down for long periods of time increases with age. The latest study on health behaviour among schoolchildren shows that during adolescence, boys spend more time than girls watching TV or playing computer games.

Other studies also show that young people tend to show higher levels of sedentary behaviour if their parents or siblings also engage in sedentary beha­viour. Having more television sets or computers in the home, even in the bedroom, is also associated with higher and more regular usage.

Leading a sedentary lifestyle has various effects on health and well-being. A high level of screen time has a negative impact on children’s well-being, including lower self-worth, lower self-esteem and lower levels of self-reported happiness. These children also tend to experience higher levels of emotional distress, anxiety and depression.

A lot of attention is being given to the effects of sedentary activity in one’s daily life. From the age of two, and possibly younger, children who watch less than an hour of television a day are at a lower risk of becoming overweight and tend to eat more nutrient-rich foods than those who watch more television.

There is also an impact on academic achievement. Young children who watch less than two hours of television a day have better cognitive development, short-term memory, fare better academically and have a better grasp of language skills and vocabulary. Childrens’ health can improve if they sit for less than two hours per day.

Children with high sedentary activity are more likely to have an unhealthy diet, less likely to eat fruit and less likely to participate in physical activity. Frequent TV watchers are more likely to snack on foods that are high in sugar, salt and fat, as when watching TV they tend to see adverts on food and drinks directed towards them.

Another negative impact is that children are heavily influenced by advertising. Studies have shown that children aged under eight have difficulty distinguishing between TV programmes and adverts, so they are more likely to be influenced by advertising that is usually related to fast food.

The more active children are and the less time they spend in sedentary activity, the better their health. The World Health Organisation has developed guidelines on physical activity, sedentary behaviour and sleep for children aged under five.

Infants (aged under a year) should:

▪ Be physically active several times a day in a variety of ways, particularly through interactive floor-based play; more is better. For those not yet mobile, this includes at least 30 minutes in prone position (tummy time) spread throughout the day while awake.

▪ Not be restrained for more than an hour at a time (e.g. prams/strollers, highchairs, or strapped on a caregiver’s back). Screen time is not recommended. When sedentary, engaging in reading and storytelling with a caregiver is encouraged.

▪ Have 14 to 17 hours (zero to three months) or 12-16 hours (four to 11 months) of good-quality sleep, including naps.

Children (aged one to two) should:

▪ Spend at least three hours in a variety of physical activities at any intensity, including moderate-to-vigorous-intensity activity, spread throughout the day; more is better.

▪ Not be restrained for more than one hour at a time (e.g. prams/strollers, highchairs or strapped on a caregiver’s back) or sit for extended periods of time. For one-year-olds, sedentary screen time (watching TV or videos, playing computer games) is not recommended. For those aged two, sedentary screen time should be no more than an hour; less is better. When sedentary, engaging in reading and storytelling with a caregiver is encouraged.

▪ Have 11 to 14 hours of good-quality sleep, including naps, with regular sleep and wake-up times.

Children (aged three to four) should:

▪ Spend at least three hours in a variety of physical activities at any intensity, of which at least 60 minutes should be moderate-to-vigorous-intensity activity, spread throughout the day; more is better.

▪ Not be restrained for more than one hour at a time (e.g. prams/strollers) or sit for extended periods of time. Sedentary screen time should be no more than one hour; less is better. When sedentary, engaging in reading and storytelling with a caregiver is encouraged.

▪ Have 10 to 13 hours of good-quality sleep, which may include a nap, with regular sleep and wake-up times.

“Achieving health for all means doing what is best for health right from the beginning of people’s lives,” says WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Early childhood is a period of rapid dev­e­l­op­­­ment and a time when family lifestyle patterns can be adapted to boost health gains.”

Parents often find it difficult to encourage more physical activity and reduce sedentary behaviour. Some tips include:

▪ Limit time watching television, using computer and playing electronic games, for example before or after school;

▪ Remove televisions, computers and electronic games from bedrooms;

▪ Use a timer or an alarm clock to keep track of how much time children spend watching television, using a computer or playing electronic games;

▪ Limit the number of TV sets, computers and electronic games you have at home;

▪ If possible, walk with your children to school. If you live far from the school, park some distance away and walk the rest of the way;

▪ Think of fun things to do as a family instead of watching television;

▪ Be a role model for your child, so try to limit how much television you watch and how much time you spend using a computer or mobile;

▪ Give your child active alternatives;

▪ Choose active presents for your children and keep active games at hand at home.

Encouraging children to give up at least 30 minutes of daily small screen recreation in exchange for physical activity can make a genuine difference to their health and well-being.

Prof. Charmaine Gauci is Superintendent of Public Health.