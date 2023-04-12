Manufacturers have issued a voluntary product recall of Mentadent Kids toothbrush 2-6 years, the Consumer Affairs Authority said.

This is a precautionary measure since the cover head of the toothbrush poses a potential choking hazard in the event of accidental ingestion by a child.

The authority said the manufacturer is urging consumers who bought this product to throw away the cover head whilst continuing to use the toothbrush. Consumers may also return the product to the retailer they bought it from and they will be reimbursed or given a replacement.