Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal, the Premier League club announced on Friday.
Tierney, 24, whose new deal reportedly takes him up to 2026, was a rare bright spark in a desperately disappointing season for Mikel Arteta’s men, who finished eighth in the English top-flight.
Since joining from Celtic for £25 million ($35 million) in 2019, Tierney has consistently been one of the Gunners’ best performers and has earned his status as a fans’ favourite.
“The club have been brilliant with me, so I am more than happy to extend it (the contract). I’m absolutely delighted,” Tierney told Arsenal’s website.
