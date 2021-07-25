Austrian mathematician Anna Kiesenhofer claimed a shock gold in a women’s Olympic road race on Sunday that saw veteran Dutchwoman Annemiek van Vleuten mistakenly think she had won.

The 30-year-old national time trial champion Kiesenhofer, who holds a doctorate in applied maths from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia having also studied at Vienna and Cambridge Universities, held her nerve after a long breakaway that the main peloton never managed to reel in.

Van Vleuten made up for a horrific crash at the Rio Games in 2016 with silver, although she admitted to a massive gaffe after thinking she had won when she crossed the line.

Italian Elisa Longo Borghini bagged bronze for the second consecutive Games.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta