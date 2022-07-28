The 2022 Commonwealth Games get underway on Thursday with Team Malta taking part with 29 athletes in nine different disciplines. Squash player Kijan Sultana, who left Malta to develop his talent in Australia, will be Malta’s flagbearer alongside weightlifter Tenishia Thornton during Thursday's opening ceremony...

Can you give us a run-down of your experience in Australia, how difficult it was for you to settle down?

My first move abroad before moving to Australia was actually to the UK when I was fourteen-years-old.

At that point I had managed to get to a good level as a junior squash player, not only locally, but also reaching a top ranking in Europe in the Under 15 age group.

That improvement was largely due to the fact that I could combine my studies with training at the National Sport School where I was coached for three years by professional squash player and coach, Bradley Hindle.

Even back then, I used to travel abroad every couple of months to take part in competitions.

However, to keep up with my squash development, I really needed to move abroad so that I could train and compete more regularly with other junior players at a higher level.

Click here for full story