Kijan Sultana has won the Squash Queensland Gold Event Championship.

Following a bye in the first round, Sultana defeated Joshua Wood 11-5, 11-3, 11-4 in the quarter-finals.

In the semi-finals the Maltese junior was paired with tournament second seed Brendon MacDonald.

Sultana started very strong, taking the first two games 11-5, 11-5. MacDonald fought back hard to win the third game 11-9. Sultana did well to squeeze out the Australian in a 13-11 fourth-game victory.

