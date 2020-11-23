Kijan Sultana has won the 2020 Queensland Junior Championships that was held in Brisbane, Australia.

The event had over 75 participants and it was one of the few events that was able to take place this year due to COVID-19.

The 16-year old Maltese player, who is under the guidance of Brad Hindle Deguara, took part in the Under 17 boys competition and successfully won the title.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta