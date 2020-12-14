Malta international has won the Under-17 Australian Junior Championship after beating Kenny Lamb in the final on Monday.

Sultana beat his opponent 11-8, 11-5, 11-4 in a win which cements his impressive status as the top-ranked player in his age group in Queensland.

This victory added to his successes after having won the 2020 Queensland Junior Championships held in Brisbane around three weeks ago.

